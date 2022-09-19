Helix extends well intervention vessel contract with Petrobras

Houston-headquartered Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) reports that it has entered into a two-year extension of its well intervention charter and services contracts with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) for the Siem Helix 2 well intervention vessel, offshore Brazil. The negotiated extension is scheduled to conclude in December 2024 and directly follows Helix’s current contracts with Petrobras.

“Market conditions globally and in Brazil have been improving, and demand for our world-class assets and experienced crews has been steadily increasing,” said Helix EVP and COO Scotty Sparks. “We are glad to negotiate this contract extension and look forward to continuing our long and productive working relationship with Petrobras. The Siem Helix 2 has consistently provided industry, and global, leading well intervention services to Petrobras. This two-year extension demonstrates the capacity for Helix to continually provide innovative solutions to fit client needs, backed by our experience and proven track record, and supports our Energy Transition business model of offering clients the ability to maximize production from their existing wells.”

Delivered by German shipbuilder FSG in 2016, the 158.65 meter long Siem Helix 2 is a purpose-built, advanced well intervention vessel capable of performing a wide range of subsea services including production enhancement, well decommissioning, subsea installation, offshore crane and remotely operated vehicle operations, offshore construction and emergency response. Both Siem Helix 2 and sister ship Siem Helix 1 are on long term charter from Norway’s Siem Offshore.