Caterpillar Marine, Jackson Offshore to collaborate on hybrid solutions

Caterpillar Marine and Harvey, La., headquartered Jackson Offshore Operators LLC are to pilot an integrated hybrid energy solution aimed at reduction of fuel consumption and diesel exhaust emissions. The technology will be demonstrated on Jackson Offshore’s platform supply vesselM/V Thunder Platform Supply Vessel, with the parties jointly working towards the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions while at the same time optimizing the systems’ performance.

The diesel-electric M/V Thunder, a 2015-built GPA 675-J-design PSV, will be upgraded with a hybrid energy solution incorporating an energy storage system (ESS) to complement its power plant of twin Cat 3516 engines and twin C32 generator sets. The hybrid energy solution will be incorporated into M/V Thunder with the expertise of Cat dealer, Louisiana Cat, who will oversee the installation and commissioning of the new equipment.

According to Brad Johnson, vice president of Caterpillar Marine, the vessel upgrade represents a unique chance to simultaneously collaborate with Caterpillar customers on a common environmental stewardship effort.

“This exciting opportunity comes at the intersection of two key industries served by Caterpillar: marine transportation and oil & gas. We are very pleased to collaborate with Jackson Offshore on such innovative solutions to reduce the environmental impact,” said Johnson.

“Jackson Offshore is very excited to be partnering with Caterpillar in the development of an energy storage solution (ESS) for our offshore vessels (OSV),” said Lee Jackson, president and chief executive officer, Jackson Offshore Operators LLC. “The primary objective of this project is to generate long-term value to our clients as they seek to meet their carbon emissions reduction initiatives. Jackson Offshore is very serious about reducing carbon emissions and as such we are committed to being a key part of our client’s effort in emission reduction goals. Through this collaboration with Caterpillar, we will be able to continue to provide our industry leading quality of service while meaningfully reducing fuel consumption and carbon emission.”

Caterpillar and Jackson Offshore will work together on the hybrid energy solution through 2023 to enable implementation of the fuel-saving and emissions-reducing technology. On completion of the upgrade, the performance of the M/V Thunder will be monitored closely by Caterpillar Marine and Jackson Offshore to further optimize energy use in dynamic positioning, transit and port operations.