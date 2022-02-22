Bordelon Marine names Trenton Pitre director of operations

Offshore support and subsea services provider Bordelon Marine, Lockport, La., has promoted Trenton Pitre, an industry veteran with over 10 years experience has been promoted to director of operations.

Pitre has served in Bordelon Marine’s operations department for the past seven years, most recently, as senior operations manager.

Prior to joining Bordelon, Pitre had previous industry experience with Edison Chouest Offshore, making repairs and conducting maintenance on OSV, MPSV and AHTS vessel and working nationally and internationally in numerous locations including Brazil, Africa, Norway, Mexico, and Trinidad.

“What I enjoy about Bordelon Marine is the close-knit family we have developed over the years,” said Pitre. “I look forward to growing our operations department further, expanding upon our operational capabilities, efficiencies, and continue creating a positive work environment in a leadership role.”

“Trenton has been an integral part of our operations group and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team,” said Bordelon Marine President and CEO Wes Bordelon. “He’s been in the trenches and knows our people and equipment better than most. We simply can’t imagine a better person for the job, and we are very excited to see what he can do. Congratulations to Trenton for this well-earned promotion.”