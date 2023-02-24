Werft Shipbuilding books order for versatile catamaran workboat

A green and versatile catamaran workboat is set to be at work on Netherlands inland waterways by the end of the year and it’s being hailed as a “local masterpiece” by the maritime community in the town of Urk.

To be named Leon-H, the vessel is a Werft Hybrid Cat 2411e. It has been ordered at Werft Shipbuilding by TB Waterwerk, both based in Urk, (which used to be an island in the Zuider Zee, until land reclamation and polderization meant it wasn’t)

With dimensions of 23.85 meters LOA by 11.45 meters beam, the vessel will be an ultra-shallow draft cat, equipped with Tier III engines to lower NOx emissions. Accommodating for 12 persons and with a 15 tons bollard pull and an operating draft of only 1.0 meters, Leon-H will feature an all-Scania setup with triple Scania generators for added efficiency and emission reductions which can be converted to meet IMO Tier III compliance.

Additionally the power plant will be outfitted with the option for 100% electric power supply. The main deck will be arranged in such way that the cat can accommodate a 20 foot container housing a battery package for zero emission operation.

The vessel offers 167 square meters of deck space. A winch with 150 tonnes brake holding power, her towing pins and a shark jaws chain stopper are positioned at the front for easy anchor handling. Two Heila cranes provide a lifting capacity of 25 tonnes at 5.8 meters adding to the flexibility of the versatile catamaran workboat, which is equipped for a multitude of operations.

The hull will be delivered by Urk-based VCU-TCD. Similarly, the vessel’s electrical installation will be delivered by Piet Brouwer Elektrotechniek, her woodwork by De Flux and her nautical equipment by De Boer Marine — all based in Urk.