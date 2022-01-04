Wärtsilä solutions selected for 12 more CMA CGM newbuilds Written by Nick Blenkey









Wärtsilä is to supply a broad scope of solutions for 12 new LNG-fueled containerships ordered by CMA CGM at Chinese shipyards: six 13,000 TEU vessels ordered at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding and six 15,000 TEU vessels at Jiangnan Shipyard.

The Wärtsilä solutions for each vessel include five Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines (60 engines in total), Wärtsilä’s Nacos Platinum integrated control system, propulsion control system, STC-13 series sewage treatment plants, and fuel gas supply system fitted with Wärtsilä’s operational performance improvement and monitoring (Operim) system. Operim utilizes the latest digital technology to provide data in real-time to allow the system to operate at optimal efficiency at all times, and in all weather and sea conditions.

2022 DELIVERY

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the shipyards commencing in 2022, and the first of the 12 vessels is expected to be launched in third quarter 2023. Wärtsilä was earlier contracted to supply a similar scope for nine 23,000 TEU CMA CGM vessels that have now been delivered and five 15,000 TEU, two of which vessels have been delivered, with three currently under construction

“At CMA CGM we are committed to promoting sustainability in all our operations,” said Xavier Leclercq, vice-president of CMA Ships. “We are happy to work with Wärtsilä as they have a similar decarbonization target and a very broad scope of solutions to offer. The choice of dual fuel gas vessels powered by LNG for our new ships is part of our commitment to build a zero-carbon future.”

“This large repeat order for a broad scope of Wärtsilä solutions from a valued customer marks the value of quality, reliability and sharp customer focus,” said Håkan Agnevall, president and CEO, Wärtsilä Corporation. It also highlights our wide range of competences across marine technologies. Both CMA CGM and Wärtsilä have a common strategy in applying LNG solutions to prepare the way towards carbon free shipping.”