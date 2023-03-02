Ward Leonard introduces Novo1 AC induction motor

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) has introduced its newest Ward Leonard AC induction motor line for naval vessels, the Novo1. FMD says that, designed to withstand some of the most severe operating conditions, the Novo1 motor line is another example of ts commitment to supplying best-in-class marine technology for maritime defense.

“For more than 120 years, Ward Leonard has delivered to the U.S. Navy cutting-edge products and services that solve complex, mission-critical applications in some of the world’s most demanding environments,” said Chancelor Wyatt, vice president and general manager for Ward Leonard, which was acquired by FMD in 2021. “Manufactured in the U.S. and serviced worldwide, the Novo1 motor line, just like the rest of Fairbanks Morse Defense’s marine technologies, is engineered for excellence to ensure reliable operation and minimal downtime.”

In addition to being a durable, reliable option, the Novo1 AC induction motor line is modular in design, has commonality of parts, and a variety of mounting configurations, speeds, and enclosure types available to meet any shipboard requirements. It is manufactured in our vertically integrated facility in Thomaston, Conn, while meeting the requirements of MIL-DTL-17060 Rev G Amendment 1.

Advanced solutions

The Novo1 motor line is among a growing number of reliable and advanced maritime solutions offered by FMD companies. The defense contractor recently established its Technology Center of Excellence to bring to market emerging technologies that will improve reliability, enhance performance, and reduce lifecycle costs. Supporting autonomy, electrification, and augmented reality, FMD’s technical portfolio includes artificial intelligence (AI), digital defenses, SMART engineering solutions, uncrewed mission management, and FM OnBoard.