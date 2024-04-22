VIDEO: MSC donation kickstarts project to build new Mercy Ship Written by Nick Blenkey









A groundbreaking agreement between MSC Group, MSC Foundation and Mercy Ships International will see the construction of a brand-new Mercy Ship for the international charity, which delivers free surgery and training annually to thousands of people in Africa.

MSC Group and MSC Foundation chairman Capt. Gianluigi Aponte and MSC Group president and member of the MSC Foundation board Diego Aponte this month finalized an agreement with Mercy Ships founder Don Stephens that will kickstart the new Mercy Ship project with a generous anchor donation from MSC.

“I spent part of my childhood and early years in the shipping industry in the Horn of Africa, it is a region close to my heart,” said Captain Aponte. “I saw firsthand the challenges faced by many local communities there and this shaped my conviction that improving the availability of healthcare would bring real and lasting impact for them. It has been extremely gratifying to work with Don and provide this crucial support through his unique organization Mercy Ships. our partnership has reaped extraordinary results already and now we are on the verge of expanding their fleet to increase this support. I truly look forward to seeing this new ship set sail to help more communities across Africa.”

Since Mercy Ships was founded in 1978, it has provided more than 117,000 transformational specialised surgical procedures. These surgeries include maxillofacial reconstructions, contracture release for severe burns, correction for orthopedic problems in children, cleft lip and palate repair, ophthalmology and dental services.

Mercy Ships, a non-governmental organization, is also committed to boosting the capacities of local healthcare systems through sustainably designed surgical education, training, and advocacy programs. Mercy Ships has provided additional training to more than 54,300 local professionals in their areas of expertise.

The new hospital ship, designed to similar specifications as the Global Mercy, with a focus on designated training spaces, will allow Mercy Ships to increase its capacity to collaborate with host nations in training and advocacy efforts.

“The investment of many around the world towards a fleet of hospital ships is ensured by the future of our new purpose-built vessel,” said Mercy Ships founder Don Stevens. “The mission of Mercy Ships to bring Hope and Healing is only possible by the generosity of our partners and volunteer crew, and the provision of God. Today, I am grateful to MSC for their support.”

Operating hospital ships involves transporting large quantities of essential supplies across oceans and seas to continuously support surgical and training activities. MSC and Mercy Ships have been partners since 2011, with the MSC Group ensuring logistical support and container delivery of supplies to all ports of service. The infrastructure support and logistical expertise provided by its teams in Africa ranges from MSC’s local shipping agency and MSC and TiL terminals handling cargo to MSC and MEDLOG logistics, storage, and inland transportation services. In addition to this, MSC has provided extensive technical advice and experience in preparation for the new vessel, working with Mercy Ships to develop a design that is an evolution in terms of efficiency for the organisation’s needs.

The new ship will feature living spaces to accommodate approximately 600 crew members and guests on board. Its hospital will span two decks and 7,000 square meters, featuring six operating rooms, a fully equipped laboratory, and state-of-the-art training spaces such as a simulation lab.

“This new hospital ship brings state of-the-art equipment and facilities to support the nations we serve,” said Gert van de Weerdhof, CEO of Mercy Ships. “This new vessel and her future crew will enable to meet surgical needs, while supporting host nations as they develop healthcare systems with their next generation of medical professionals.”

