VIDEO: Groke’s “digital watchkeeper” gains a ClassNK endorsement

Turku, Finland, headquartered Groke Technologies Oy calls its Groke Pro solution a “digital watchkeeper.”

With functions to detect, track, and fuse objects in real time, as well as show them on sea charts, Groke Pro is designed to enhance the situational awareness of vessel crew and contribute to the safety of navigation. It also has features such as wide view field and the blending of visual camera and thermal camera images.

The solution has now been granted ClassNK’s Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions.

The society launched Innovation Endorsement in 2020 in cooperation with technological front runners as a rapid certification service to establish appropriate evaluation criteria for innovative technologies. The Products & Solutions certification category covers digital equipment and software technology installed for use on vessels.

The endorsement, Class NK’s first related to machine vision, came after the society verified these Groke Pro functions:

Machine vision system enabling detection and tracking of vessels and sea marks from camera data,

Detect objects with both conventional sensors and machine vision and fuse them

Show real-time view combined from visual and thermal camera sensors and augment detected object on top of that

Visualize surrounding detected and tracked objects by showing them on top of seachart, and issued a certificate to the company.

Check out the YouTube video to see the Groke Pro user interface.