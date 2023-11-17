Uzmar cuts steel for new Buksér og Berging OSV

At a time when newbuild orders for offshore support vessels remain mostly confined to wind-specific vessels, Turkish shipbuilder Uzmar Shipyards has cut the first steel for a new OSV (offshore support vessel) for Norway’s Buksér og Berging. The Robert Allan Ltd. designed RAmpage 4100BB-H is designed to satisfy the general demands of the offshore industry and to be built for inshore and offshore worldwide operation.

According to Robert Allan Ltd., the vessel is intended to carry out towing, anchor handling, and limited deck cargo transfer.

“We can’t wait to take delivery of this exceptional vessel from Uzmar in fourth 2024,” says Buksér og Berging in a social media post. “She will set a new standard for this type of offshore vessel with her unique operational capabilities.”

During the design, says Robert Allan Ltd., serious attention was given to minimizing the OSV’s hull resistance and fuel consumption at cruising speed. The vessel’s hybrid type propulsion system includes effective power management which allows significant operation of the vessel on electrical propulsion motors without engaging main engines.

All engines will comply with IMO Tier III and will be based on the best available technology for lowering emissions and fuel consumption. The offshore vessel has a unique towing system arrangement with one double drum side-to-side AHT winch capable of working astern and ahead using a compact tunnel designed for the towing line. Operations astern can be carried out with two towing lines simultaneously by utilizing two independent winch drums, two shark jaw & pin units and double drum stern roller.

The main particulars of the RAmpage 4100BB-H OSV are:

Length, molded: 41.2 meters

Beam, molded: 14.5 meters

Depth, least molded: 6.6 meters

Maximum draft (navigational): 6.6 meters

Gross tonnage: 1,099

Performance is estimated to be: