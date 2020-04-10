USACE awards $97.9 million dredging contract for Corpus Christi Ship Channel improvement project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has awarded a $97.9 million construction contract to Galveston, Texas, headquartered Callan Marine Ltd. to complete the second phase of the four-phase Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project. The project increases the channel depth from -47 feet Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW) to -54 ft MLLW, and widens the channel to 530 feet with an additional 400 feet of barge shelves.

“Our mission is to provide top tier dredging services through quality performance, competitive pricing, safe work, and professional relationships,” says Maxie McGuire, Callan Marine, Ltd., President. “This award is particularly special to us because it demonstrates faith in the Callan brand and our years of experience. We are honored to partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s Galveston District and the Port of Corpus Christi on this project.”

Estimated completion for this phase of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project is early 2022, with improvements to Ingleside by fourth quarter of 2021.

This second contract award follows the completion of Contract 1, which Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company LLC (GLDD) completed on time in March 2020, deepening and widening the CCSC from the Gulf of Mexico to Harbor Island. Contract 2 will deepen and widen the Corpus Christi Ship Channel from Harbor Island to 2.7 miles past the LA Quinta Junction and includes Ingleside where three large crude export marine terminal operators – Buckeye Partners, Moda Midstream, and Flint Hills Resources – will directly benefit.

“This contract is vital for us to continue the deepening and widening of the existing Corpus Christi Ship Channel. The work will improve energy product transportation throughout at the Port of Corpus Christi by allowing larger vessels more efficient access, which will boost the economic competitive advantage and energy security of the United States for decades to come,” said Colonel Timothy Vail, USACE Galveston District Commander.

“We are extremely appreciative of the Army Corps of Engineers for acknowledging the strategic national importance of executing the Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project,” said Sean Strawbridge, Port of Corpus Christi Chief Executive Officer. “As the largest export gateway for U.S. produced energy destined for global demand markets, a deeper and wider ship channel will solidify the competitiveness of American energy on the world stage.”