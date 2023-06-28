UECC bunkers a RO/RO with GoodFuels biofuel

European short-sea RO/RO operator United European Car Carriers (UECC) has successfully bunkered its chartered-in RO/RO Emerald Leader with sustainable biofuel. The operation was carried out in the port of Vlissingen, Netherlands, in collaboration with Dutch biofuel provider GoodFuels and vessel owner NYK.

This is the first time a UECC time-chartered vessel has been bunkered with a biofuel and was made possible through a close partnership between UECC, GoodFuels, and NYK. GoodFuels delivered 470 tonnes of B30 blend fuel to UECC in the port of Vlissingen on May 27. NYK, which, with Wallenius Wilhelmsen, is the joint owner of UECC, provided technical support throughout the operation and is working closely with UECC to monitor the biofuel’s performance on Emerald Leader.

GoodFuels says that its biofuel reduces CO2 emissions by up to 90% compared to conventional fossil fuels. It is sourced from renewable and sustainable feedstocks that are certified as 100% waste or residue, and do not compete with food production or cause deforestation.

“This momentous delivery of next-generation biofuel represents another significant step forward in our sustainability journey,” said Daniel Gent, energy and sustainability manager at UECC. “We are proud to partner with GoodFuels and NYK to bring this innovative and environmentally friendly solution to our customers. By bunkering biofuel for the first time on a UECC time-chartered vessel, we demonstrate our unwavering commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and providing cleaner transportation options.”

“We are thrilled to partner with UECC and NYK to deliver our advanced sustainable biofuel for the first time to Emerald Leader,” said Bernard van Haeringen, commercial manager at GoodFuels. “This collaboration showcases the commitment of all parties involved to combatting climate change and accelerating the energy transition in the shipping industry. We are confident that biofuels will play a crucial role in decarbonizing the maritime sector.”