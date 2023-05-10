Two more aircraft carriers will have FMD Welin Lambie davits Written by Nick Blenkey









Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline) reports that, through its Welin Lambie subsidiary, it has been awarded a purchase order by Newport News Shipbuilding to supply four davits for the Ford Class aircraft carriers CVN 80 and CVN 81 (two davits per vessel). The award follows the supply of davits for CVN 78, which is now service, and CVN 79, which is currently under construction.

“This contract reinforces FMD’s position as a critical supplier to its core naval defense customers,” said Jay McFadyen, FMD’s chief commercial officer. “With the introduction of Welin Lambie to the Fairbanks Morse Defense family, we have significantly increased our local service presence and capability to support U.S. Navy davits, ensuring operational availability and providing assurance to our sailors that they can safely carry out their duty to protect the freedom of the seas.”

Welin Lambie was acquired by Fairbanks Morse Defense in 2021. The company designs and manufactures Safety of Life At-Sea (SOLAS) davits used specifically for the safe launch and recovery of all types of water craft from ships or shore-based installations.

Davits are life critical equipment that keep the more than 5,000 sailors on the Ford Class carriers safe during their deployment. They require the high quality and through life support to ensure the equipment is always ready to be put into action. Underdeck davits allow rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) to be launched in all sea states (up to Sea State 5) to support security and safety operations at sea.

Having traditionally been a naval engine supplier, Fairbanks Morse Defense has expanded into a single-source product and service solutions provider for the entire vessel. Over the last 18 months, the defense contractor has been acquiring a number of companies, including Welin Lambie, and currently offers a broad range of best-in-class marine technologies, OEM parts and turnkey services for the entire vessel to ensure Navy and Coast Guard fleets are always mission ready.