TVA puts towboat up for online auction

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is auctioning off its 1985-built towboat Freedom on the govdeals.com online auction site.

Built by Patti Industries Inc., the vessel has an overall length of 100 feet, beam of 28 feet and hull depth of 10 feet. Main propulsion power is provided by two Detroit Diesel DD16V-92 engines with a total power of 1,200 horsepower.

The vessel has accommodations for nine personnel. It is described as being in working condition and a hull inspection report can be downloaded from the site.

According to the listing, the Tennessee Valley Authority, “does not guarantee quantity, condition, or description and therefore recommends that the Bidders inspect the items prior to bidding.”

As of this morning, the high bid on the vessel was $650,000 and the reserve had not been met

Check out the listing and the current bidding HERE.