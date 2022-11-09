Tugboat ammonia fueling project wins twin ABS AIPs

With ammonia seen as a key future fuel for shipping, Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Company has been exploring its use in four stroke engines. Those efforts have now seen ABS award two approvals in principle (AIPs) to COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Company, Ltd., and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Technology Company, Ltd. for their ammonia-fueled vessel and ammonia supply system designs, which will be trialed on a tugboat.

Given the challenging characteristics of ammonia, in the AIP process, ABS addressed the safety and reliability of the COSCO systems by conducted a comprehensive review and risk assessment focused on ammonia filling, storage, supply, ventilation and emergency handling.

“These are exciting developments for COSCO Shipping and China shipbuilding to show leadership in the decarbonization of our industry,” said Georgios Plevrakis, ABS vice president, global sustainability. “Ammonia offers ship owners and operators a zero-carbon, tank-to-wake emissions profile. Yet, we also recognize that ammonia presents a specific set of safety and technology challenges, and ABS is committed to leading the industry in supporting its safe adoption at sea.”

“This is the first comprehensive technology research project in China focusing on ammonia burning, ammonia-diesel, dual-fuel engine, ammonia fuel supply system, exhaust gas treatment and onboard application demonstration, which is of great significance and has far-reaching impact,” said Ji-Jiang Jiang, COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry general manager. “In the future, we will continue to pioneer innovation, with the development of green, low-carbon and smart shipping.”