Tony Ardito named president of Birdon America

Birdon Group reports that Tony Ardito has become the new president of Birdon America, effective January 27, 2025.

Ardito, who has held key leadership positions at BAE Systems and Austal USA, brings over two decades of maritime industry experience to Birdon and has an extensive background in naval architecture and marine engineering.

Birdon says that he will play a critical role the company as continues to expand its programs and presence in the United States, including serving as the lead for the U.S. Coast Guard Waterways Commerce Cutter (WCC) program. His expertise in program management and new construction will be instrumental in driving Birdon’s success on WCC and its other strategic initiatives.

“I am honored to join Birdon and lead the team during this exciting time of growth and innovation,” said Ardito. “I look forward to working closely with our partners and clients to deliver exceptional results and contribute to Birdon’s continued success.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Tony to the Birdon family,” said Birdon Group CEO Jamie Bruce. “His extensive experience and proven track record in the maritime industry make him the ideal leader for Birdon America. We are confident that under his leadership, we will achieve new heights and strengthen our position as a trusted partner in the defense sector.”