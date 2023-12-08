Third tug in HaiSea Marine battery-electric trio delivered

Turkey’s Sanmar Shipyard has delivered HaiSea Brave, the third of the three battery electric tugs ordered by Canada’s HaiSea Marine, a joint venture majority owned by the Haisla Nation in partnership with Seaspan ULC.

The three have been built to Robert Allan Ltd’s ElectRA 2800 SX design and, along with two LNG-fueled Robert Allan Ltd RAstar 4000-DF design escort tugs also ordered by HaiSea Marine at Sanmar, will serve LNG Canada’s new export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia, where, with ample clean hydroelectric power available, they will be able to recharge from dedicated shore charging facilities at their berths between jobs, effectively resulting in zero emissions.

The battery-electric ElectRA tugs have a 28.4 meter LOA, with a 13 meter beam and 5.9 meter draft. With 6,000 kWh of battery capacity, they can achieve 70 tonnes bollard pull and will perform all ship-berthing and unberthing missions on battery power alone.

HaiSea’s green tug fleet is expected to reduce emissions of CO2 by approximately 10,000 tonnes annually compared to diesel powered alternatives, also delivering major reductions in NOX, SOX, CO, and particulate matter emissions.

The electric tugs are also exceptionally quiet, both onboard and in terms of underwater radiated noise, further enhancing the protection of both marine and wildlife in the area.

Ali Gurun, Chairman of Sanmar Shipyards, said: “At Sanmar, we are dedicated to helping to protect the environment of our planet through innovation, technological advance, the use of alternative fuels, and making sure any negative impact is kept to an absolute minimum in all that we do. The Kitimat project is a prime example of what can be achieved as our industry moves towards a cleaner, greener, and sustainable new era. We are proud to be at the forefront of this change.”

Sanmar is set to deliver a further four ElectRA series battery-electric tugboats shortly. Two to South America operator SAAM Towage and one to Bukser og Berging in Norway. An ElectRA tug will also join Sanmar’s own fleet in Turkey in the first quarter of next year.