Vard to build two new-design CSOVs for Taiwanese mystery customer Written by Nick Blenkey









Taiwan’s development of offshore wind is pushing ahead at pace, with its Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) reporting today that its installed capacity has now reached in excess of 2.5 GW. The MOEA’s goal for 2024 is to install 314 to 374 wind turbines, targeting a total installed capacity of 2.56 to 3.04 GW by year’s end. One beneficiary of this drive for growth is the Fincantieri Group’s Norwegian headquartered subsidiary Vard. It reports that it has signed a a contract with an undisclosed Taiwanese customer for two new-design CSOVs.

They will be built to a new Vard 4 39 design which Vard describes as a highly versatile all-round platform for sustainable wind farm support operations both as a service vessel and during the building and installation phase.

The new-design CSOVs are prepared with a large external deck and a hull shape that both supports fuel efficient CSOV operation and the future integration of a modular power and fiber optic cable lay and repair spread.

DESIGN FLEXIBILITY

The vessels have been developed with a large degree of design flexibility to accommodate future operational demands. The design has a focus on its environmental footprint with an efficient machinery and propulsion set-up for high station keeping capabilities, improved workability, and operational reliability. The CSOVs are also prepared for future fuels.

The design includes a full electrical equipment package that includes a powerful battery package, crane and W2W gangway system. T

The vessels have an aggregated hotel capacity of 120 persons, 90 i in large single cabins. Operational centers include offices, briefing rooms, conference room and day rooms.

Vard is a total provider on for the new-design CSOVs. It is delivering the design, building the hull and outfitting, integrating, and commissioning the ships for the customer.

The new vessels will have Vard Electro’s SeaQ Bridge system installed, The hybrid vessels’ electrical system is fully integrated through SeaQ Power to minimize emissions and maximize the operational window. For control and monitoring of this and the complete vessel systems, the newbuildings will be equipped with Vard Electro’s SeaQ integrated alarm system (IAS), power management system (PMS), and energy management system (EMS).

Vard Interiors will deliver the vessels’ modern interior solutions and green HVAC R and piping systems, with a focus on quality craftsmanship and efficiency, aiming to create a good living, and working environment onboard the vessels.

Vard’s specialized subsidiary Seaonics will delivera fully-electric lift and handling system. The delivery includes an electric controlled motion compensated (ECMC) 30-meter walk-to-work gangway featuring a 3-ton 3D compensated crane and personnel elevator. For efficient cargo handling Seaonics will supply the vessel’s ECMC 7-ton 3D compensated crane.

Tailor-make vessels based on the customer’s needs and requirements

“One of Vard’s advantages is our ability to collaborate closely with customers to tailor-make vessels based on the customer’s needs and requirements, and this vessel has been developed in a fruitful process together with the customer,” says says Christian Utvik, senior vice president sales and marketing at Vard, who is commercially responsible for the contract. “We look forward to progressing the project in the construction phase and hope we can create a long and prolific partnership in years to come. Together we will continue to find sustainable solutions for the offshore wind industry on our way to the green transition and sustainable business at sea.“

The first vessel will be built, outfitted, commissioned, and delivered in fourth quarter 2026, with the second in first quarter 2027.

TECHNICAL PARTICULARS