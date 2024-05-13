Associated Terminals’ management group acquires S.H. Bell Company

Louisiana-based stevedoring company Associated Terminals announced that its management group has purchased S.H. Bell Company and its subsidiaries. S.H. Bell will continue to operate independently in its existing trade, and the existing management team will remain in place to manage day-to-day operations under the terms of the agreement.

S.H. Bell handles storage, processing, packaging and record-keeping services for a diverse customer base, including logistics services such as drayage and truck transportation. This strategic move will create greater synergies and service offerings for Associated Terminals and S.H. Bell, by connecting and expanding operations, locations, and destinations.

“We are thrilled to welcome S.H. Bell into our existing group of companies,” said Todd Fuller, president of Associated Terminals. “This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to growth and excellence in serving our customers, with a dedication to efficiency and streamlining the movement of cargo to its final destination. John Bell and Adam Bell, and their team members, have always had our admiration. We share cultures where we believe that every team member plays a pivotal role in our organization and our customers deserve the highest level of customer service. This acquisition allows us to optimize our operations and provide end-to-end solutions for our customers.”

“Joining forces with Associated Terminals management presents exciting opportunities,” said John Bell, President of S.H. Bell. “We look forward to leveraging our combined expertise and cultural alignment to deliver unparalleled service and value.”

Associated Terminals is a provider of stevedoring, marine, and logistics services, specializing in bulk cargo handling across the Gulf Coast and beyond.