Steerprop establishes Houston-based subsidiary

Finnish propulsion solution specialist Steerprop is strengthening its presence in the North American market by establishing a subsidiary in Houston, Texas.

The investment, which includes building substantial warehouse facilities and providing proprietary 24/7 sales and maintenance services, aims specifically at covering the needs and requirements of North American customers with local, comprehensive know-how and expertise.

“Our local presence in North America allows us to ensure the high standard customer experience which Steerprop is known for,” says Steerprop’s CEO Riku-Pekka Hägg. Serving customers with our resolve to perform, starting from the design phase, up to maintenance of the vessel, guarantees a fit-for-purpose solution that the customer needs and deserves.

In the run-up to the start of its Houston operation, Steerprop says it is committed to providing uncompromised service. To ensure this, experienced service specialist Southern Thrusters LLC, based in Houma, La., was chosen as Steerprop’s subcontracting service partner in the United States and Mexico. This cooperation has been up-and-running since January 2022.

During the running-up period, original Steerprop spare parts will continue to be provided by the company’s warehouse in Finland without any disruption.