Shift Clean Energy appoints new COO

Vancouver, Canada, headquartered energy storage system specialist Shift Clean Energy has added Mark Hughes to its executive team as chief operating officer. Based in London, U.K., he will be responsible for overseeing the overall operations of Shift.

Hughes has a background in manufacturing and supply chain management with international experience in growing companies and leading operational improvement programs in industries ranging from automotive to aerospace.

He holds a BSc (Hons) in manufacturing systems management and joins Shift from the consulting and data-analytics business he co-founded, where he helped clients to define and implement operational strategy and to develop business intelligence solutions to manage performance improvement.

The appointment follows a period of significant growth for Shift, with an increase in demand for energy storage solutions with the highest possible standards for safety.

“Mark’s experience in manufacturing and supply chain management will be vital in supporting our growth,” said Brent Perry, founder and CEO of Shift Clean Energy. “We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the team.”

“I am delighted to be joining a company that’s goal is to decarbonize a whole industry,” said Hughes. “The maritime industry is a significant contributor to the climate crisis, accounting for 3% of the world’s CO2 emissions. At Shift, our mission is to transition the industry to zero emissions. I am proud to be part of a team delivering clean energy solutions to help tackle climate change.”