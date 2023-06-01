Sener bunkering tanker can store other ships’ captured carbon

Spanish engineering and technology specialist Sener has completed the conceptual design of a tanker that can both bunker other vessels with a range of fuels (including biofuel) and store carbon captured by them.

The latest in a series of bunkering vessel designs to emerge from Sener in recent years, it features a complete emission reduction and management system including a CO2 capture and storage system, a selective catalytic reduction, or SCR, system and a sulfate cleaning system. It is also set up to store the CO2 captured by other vessels in the vicinity.

MULTIFUEL BUNKERING OPTIONS

As a bunkering vessel, it can carry heavy fuel oil (HFO), very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO), biofuels and marine gas oils (MGO), and can also store the captured CO2 from nearby vessels.

The new vessel has been designed to operate in compliance with the energy efficiency and emission reduction requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The design is intended to allow shipowners to choose different propulsion alternatives (conventional, diesel- electric or hybrid), as well as different types of sulfate cleaning systems (open, closed or mixed) and CO2 capture systems.

Roberto Fernández Pascual, Director of the Naval Business Unit at Sener, notes that “decarbonizing the naval sector is a very important objective for the economy as a whole, beyond the impact on the maritime industry. At Sener, we believe that research and development on innovative technologies that will help us achieve this efficiently is essential if we are to satisfy IMO and EU demands.”