Sembcorp Marine delivers world’s first 8th-generation drillship

Transocean subsidiary Triton Atlas GmbH has taken delivery of the world’s first eighth-generation drillship, the Deepwater Atlas, from Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine.

With a three-million-pound hook-load hoisting capacity, the vessel sets a new frontier for next generation drillships with its ability to accommodate well control systems for 20,000 psi (pounds per square inch) drilling and completion operations.

Built to Sembcorp Marine’s proprietary Jurong Espadon 3T design, Deepwater Atlas is capable of operating at 12,000 feet water depth and drilling to depths of 40,000 feet.

According to Sembcorp Marine, the drillship represents a breakthrough in the industry with leading-edge capabilities for enhanced operational safety, efficiency and performance. With capacity to accommodate a crew of 220, the drillship is designed and equipped to optimize fuel consumption and lower emissions to support the industry’s commitment to a reduction in carbon footprint.

“We are very pleased to achieve the delivery of Deepwater Atlas and to set many record firsts in the process,” said William Gu, head of rigs and floaters at Sembcorp Marine. “It gives us great pride to have designed and built for Transocean, the world’s first eighth-generation drillship of the highest industry specification, complete with a three-million-pound hook-load and breakthrough capabilities for 20,000 psi drilling operations.”