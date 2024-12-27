Seadrill sells 2007-built jack-up West Prospero for $45M

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) reports that it has completed the sale of the jack-up rig West Prospero for cash proceeds of $45 million.

“With the sale of the West Prospero , we have monetized a non-core asset that has been stacked since 2016 and successfully executed on our strategy to exit the benign jack-up market,” said president and chief executive officer, Simon Johnson.

The West Prospero is an independent leg cantilever jack-up drilling rig built in 2007 by Keppel FELS (KFELS) in Singapore.

It has a maximum drilling depth of 30,000 feet and can operate in water depths up to 400 feet.