Rem Offshore orders innovative Energy Subsea Construction Vessel (ESCV)

There’s a growing interest in subsea vessels able to work in both the oil and gas and offshore wind sectors and now Norway’s Rem Offshore and Myklebust Verft have signed a contract for the construction of an “Energy Subsea Construction Vessel “ (ESCV) that meets that requirement.

Fitted with a 250-tonne crane the ESCV will be delivered in 2026 .The contract also contains an option to build a second vessel.

The vessel will be a first of its kind that can perform heavy construction work in both the offshore wind and subsea markets with net zero emissions.

It is being built to a completely new design from Skipsteknisk (ST). Designated ST-245 ESCV, the design has been developed in close cooperation with Rem Offshore.

The ESCV uses a number of solutions to achieve an energy consumption that is almost half that of currently-available comparable tonnage, while meeting future requirements for zero emissions. It will be equipped with dual-fuel methanol engines in combination with battery packs. All offshore lifting equipment, including the 250-tonne crane, is electric and regenerates power to the batteries. The working deck of over 1,400 square meters is prepared for the installation of an offshore gangway for use in offshore wind.

The ST-245 will mainly be used for:

Commissioning and recycling work

Support for the energy industry

Crane operations

Subsea operations

“This is a big milestone for Rem Offshore,” says REM Offshore CEO Lars Conradi Andersen. “We are ordering our first net zero emission vessel and taking a big step into the future. We are looking forward to being able to offer the vessel to the market, and believe that our customers will appreciate the opportunity for more efficient and sustainable operations.”

Myklebust Verft has delivered newbuilds to Rem in the past and was a natural choice to build the Energy Subsea Construction Vessel says Andersen.

“We know Myklebust Verft well, it is a quality yard that delivers ships of a high standard,” Andersen says. “Adding in their competitiveness, it is natural for us to use the world-leading maritime cluster locally when renewing our fleet.”

“We are very happy that Rem Offshore has chosen Myklebust Verft to build this environmentally friendly vessel,” says Myklebust Verft CEO Leiv Sindre Muren. “This assignment is a recognition of all our employees and the quality that Myklebust stands for. The project will also have major positive ripple effects in our area