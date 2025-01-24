Prometeo project gets EUR 1.5M in regional funding

France’s Brittany Region has granted a subsidy of EUR 1.5 million (about $1.6 million) to Green Navy for its Prometeo hydrogen-powered passenger vessel project (see earlier story).

Green Navy, a member of the Vallair Group, is developing the zero-emission catamaran at its facility in La Forêt-Fouesnant, Brittany, and says that its initiative aligns well with Brittany’s regional roadmap for renewable hydrogen deployment, adopted in 2020.

Currently in its initial production phase, Prometeo is equipped with optimized electric propulsion and hydrogen storage tanks. It will be offered as a bare-boat charter solution and could also, in the medium term, be sold to shipowners or public authorities responsible for inter-island, urban bay crossings, or leisure sea trips.

The Prometeo’s propulsion system operates using high-efficiency electric motors and optimised propellers. These motors draw energy from buffer storage batteries. The batteries are recharged by two fuel cells that combine oxygen from the air with hydrogen from the vessel’s hydrogen tanks.

“This innovative setup enables Green Navy to deploy a maritime transport solution that produces no CO2 emissions during navigation, operates without noise, odor, or vibration, and offers longer range and reduced docking times,” says CEO, Charles Cardi. “As a pioneering but pragmatic company, Green Navy will test the vessel in real-world conditions, managing every phase of the project in collaboration with our partners (design, engineering, production, and testing) through to certification. This approach will generate precise and consolidated feedback that will benefit many other hydrogen-fuel project developers in Brittany’s emerging sector.”