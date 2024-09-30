Port strike: No good news

As the clock ticks down to a strike that will close U.S. ports from Maine to Texas after midnight tonight, there were no signs that either side in the dispute was prepared to make any concessions.

The employers’ organization, the United States Marine Alliance (USMX) had, as this was written, released no update since its September 26 announcement that it had filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) seeking an order to require the ILA union to resume bargaining.

In a Facebook post at 11 a.m. today, the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) said that USMX) “continues to block the path toward a settlement on a new Master Contract by refusing ILA’s demands for a fair and decent contract and seems intent on causing a strike at all ports from Maine to Texas beginning in almost 12 hours.

“The Ocean Carriers represented by USMX want to enjoy rich billion-dollar profits that they are making in 2024, while they offer ILA Longshore Workers an unacceptable wage package that we reject”, the ILA said. “ILA longshore workers deserve to be compensated for the important work they do keeping American commerce moving and growing. It’s disgraceful that most of these foreign-owned shipping companies are engaged in a ‘Make and Take’ operation: They want to make their billion-dollar profits at United States ports, and off the backs of American ILA longshore workers, and take those earnings out of this country and into the pockets of foreign conglomerates. Meanwhile, ILA dedicated longshore workers continue to be crippled by inflation due to USMX’s unfair wage packages. “

“In addition, the shippers are gouging their customers that result in increased costs to American consumers. They are now charging $30,000 for a full container, a whopping increase from $6,000 per container just a few weeks ago. In just a short time, they went from 6K, to 18K, then 24K and now $30,000. It’s unheard of and they are doubling their $30,000 fee stuffing the same container from multiple shippers. They are killing the customers.”

The ILA said that it will continue to update the media as information becomes available and that it will not engage in one-on-one interviews today, Monday, September 30, 2024.

