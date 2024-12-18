Port of Long Beach on track for 96 million TEU record year

Buoyed by six straight months of historic volumes, the Port of Long Beach says that it is on course to reach 9.6 million TEU of cargo containers by the end of 2024 without congestion or other disruption and exceeding the previous record set during the pandemic in 2021.

The Port of Long Beach also achieved its busiest November, when dockworkers and terminal operators moved 884,154 twenty-foot equivalent units, up 20.9% from the same month last year and surpassing the previous record set in November 2020 by 12.8%.

Imports grew 21.8% to 432,823 TEUs and exports rose 9.5% to 119,083 TEU. Empty containers moved through the port increased 24.5% to 332,250 TEUs. November also marked the port’s sixth consecutive monthly year-over-year cargo increase.

“Imports are being driven by strong consumer demand while retailers continue to move cargo here out of concern for labor negotiations at ports on the East and Gulf coasts,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “We will continue to handle this influx of cargo smoothly and with zero disruptions through the end of 2024.”

“Retailers are keeping the shelves stocked and shoppers are able to purchase gifts for the holidays thanks to the outstanding efforts by our dedicated workforce and terminal operators,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission president Bonnie Lowenthal. “As we enter the new year, we will continue to deliver extraordinary customer service and build for a sustainable future.”

The port has moved 8,788,718 TEUs through the first 11 months of 2024, up 20.2% from the same period last year.