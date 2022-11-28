New ZeroNorth service simplifies identification of inefficient vessels

ZeroNorth AS, the software spin-off from Maersk Tankers in which agribusiness giant Cargill is an investor, has launched a new vessel optimization service. lt is designed to simplify the process for ship owners and operators to identify inefficient vessels within a fleet in real-time.

The new service focuses on two of the industry’s most important performance challenges: hull fouling and auxiliary boiler consumption, ensuring vessels are operated efficiently at sea and in port. It uses data and machine learning to generate actionable insights on how to improve operational procedures and better manage the condition of onboard equipment.

Hull performance is key to vessel performance management

Hull performance is a key area for vessel performance management due to its significant impact on potential excess fuel consumption, which increases emissions and costs. ZeroNorth Vessel Optimization modernizes traditional approaches for hull monitoring with real-time risk assessment and alerts for long idle periods. The service not only identifies the best time to clean a hull, but also proactively prevents severe fouling due to idle stays.

Efficient utilization of energy and fuel consumption during daily operations is another critical factor in vessel performance, affecting both costs and environmental impact. ZeroNorth Vessel Optimization provides detailed insights into current and past auxiliary generator and boiler consumption to ensure vessels are operating at optimal efficiency levels.

To maximize outputs, the new Vessel Optimization service integrates with ZeroNorth’s Vessel Reporting functionality to provide a more holistic approach to reported data management – and particularly noon reports – placing them in an operational context. This makes it easier to detect and address detrimental reporting patterns, which helps to ensure vessel performance is accurately reported, understood and actioned.

“We are delighted to unveil our new Vessel Optimization service, which identifies inefficient vessels and optimizes the performance of fleets, solving a huge hurdle for green global trade,” says Pelle Sommansen, chief product & AI officer at ZeroNorth. “The service generates actionable insights to proactively prevent severe hull fouling and better understand auxiliary boiler consumption, enabling more informed, intelligent and sustainable decision-making.”

“One of the major challenges when managing and operating large fleets is prioritizing inefficient vessels which need attention,” adds Sommansen. “Scanning specific insights from a fleet to identify low performers is a tedious process and causes missed potential. ZeroNorth’s Vessel Optimization service will provide ship owners and operators with a complete fleet overview with clear performance indicators, significantly improving vessel performance and ensuring that the global fleet performs optimally, cuts costs and reduces emissions, whether at sea or in port.”