New fireboat delivered to Chesapeake Fire Department

Custom aluminum boat manufacturer Munson Boats, based in Burlington, Wash., recently delivered a 40-foot aluminum fireboat to the Chesapeake (Va.) Fire Department.

The boat, which is the company’s “Fire Boat 4” model, expands the fire department’s response capability with a 2,500 gpm Hale 80 FC diesel-powered fire system and twin Hamilton Waterjets, with AVX precision joystick controls.

Outfitting on the fireboat includes twin Volvo D8 550 marine diesel engines, a 7.5 kW diesel generator, dual fire monitors at the bow, a flip out dive/recovery ladder, and an Electro-Guard cathodic protection system. The cabin is outfitted with a fire control station, EMS Bench, rear command station, air conditioner, diesel-fired cabin heater, Raymarine navigation suite, FLIR camera, Sea Clear window defrosters, and Setcom Liberator Max Headsets.

Additional Fireboat Features:

Beam………………………13 feet (4 meters)

Hull Type…………………Mono Hull

Power……………………..Volvo D-8 550 hp x 2

Propulsion……………….Hamilton 322 waterjets

Fuel…………………………325 gallons

Speed……………………..40 mph, light ship