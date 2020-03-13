New date set for CMA Shipping 2020

The organizers of CMA Shipping 2020 have set new dates for the event, in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our primary concern is the health and safety of the attendees, but we also want to be able to provide an environment where all of our attendees, new and old friends alike, can enjoy three days of fellowship together, to discuss the important topics of the day, in each others’ company,” they say. :Of course, considering the spreading of the coronavirus at this time, we simply cannot guarantee such an environment, which truly is not only the the very foundation of our event, but also of our community, and it is our community that has always made the CMA Shipping Conference such a special industry event.”

The new dates for the event are June 29-July 1, 2020, and all participants and speakers currently registered for the conference, trade show and exhibition have automatically been re-booked for the June edition of the event. No further action is necessary to confirm participation.

The event will still be held at the Hilton Stamford Hotel, Stamford, Conn., and those who have already booked hotel accommodations should contact the Hilton directly to move their hotel booking to June.