New Antarctica21 polar cruise vessel will be powered by MAN 21/31 Mk2 PLO gensets

Chilean tour operator Antarctica21 has ordered a second polar vessel for its fly-and-sail expeditions, which takes guests from Punta Arenas, Chile, directly to King George Island, in Antarctica, where they then board their expedition ship.

This avoids a two day cruise across the notoriously rough waters of the Drake Passage and the optionhas proven so successful that Antarctica21 has ordered a second, slightly larger ship , Magellan Discoverer, to join its current Magellan Explorer, delivered in 2019. Both are PC6 polar ice class vessels

For Antarctic air-cruises, the 94 x 17.2 meter Magellan Discoverer will​​ welcom​e​​ ​up to 76 guests in ​4​0​ ​cabins across three passenger decks. The vessel features a spacious dining area, meeting rooms, an observation lounge and bar, a well-equipped gym, and an inviting gift shop. The accessible bow draws guests closer to the awe-inspiring waters they sail.

Like the Magellan Explorer, the new ship will be built by Chilean shipbuilder, ASENAV (Astilleros y Servicios Navales S.A.).

Asenav has now ordered four MAN 6L21/31 Mk2 PLO (part-load optimized) gensets for the 94-meter newbuild. The ship features a hybrid-electric propulsion system with powerful MAN main engines and ABB Azipods paired with a Corvus battery-based ESS (energy storage system).

MAN 6L21/31 Mk2 PLO (Part-Load Optimized) genset

These are the same engine type installed in the Magellan Explorer and each genset will come integrated with MAN Energy Solutions’ proprietary LP-SCR (Low-Pressure Selective Catalytic Reduction) system that delivers NOx-reduction rates of up to 90%. The engines will be built at MAN Energy Solutions’ facility in Aurangabad, India where a very compact RAMME PM (permanent magnet) alternator will also be integrated.

“We are delighted to reaffirm our partnership with MAN Energy Solutions Chile by selecting the 21/31 Mk2 PLO engine for our new polar vessel,” said Jaime Vásquez, president of Antarctica21. ”This engine sets the standard for the lowest fuel consumption in its category. Our continued trust in MAN Energy Solutions after-sales service in Chile, renowned for its reliability and expertise, reinforces our decision.”

“We are very proud of this repeat order by Antarctica21 at ASENAV for MAN 21/31 engines,” said Gerardo Schneeberger, head of sales, Chile, at MAN Energy Solutions. “This displays great trust in MAN technology and further cements the solid foothold that our small-bore, four-stroke, medium-sized engines have established in the Chilean market. The unique capabilities offered by PrimeServ Chile’s 24/7 service within all Chilean territories have also been key to winning this order.”

The 21/31 Mk2 PLO engine is designed as “methanol-ready” with Approval in Principle from DNV for retrofit to methanol operation as a green fuel at a later date, should it be required.

Originally designed in 2000/2001 with the goal of providing a compact and robust engine, the 21/31 engine is characterised by its easy installation and maintenance. To date, between ordered and delivered engines, the 21/31 has accumulated sales of some 2,750 units.