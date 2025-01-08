Neste makes Singapore’s first marine sector renewable diesel delivery

Finnish-headquartered renewable fuels producer Neste has made the first delivery of its MY Renewable Diesel to the marine sector in Singapore. The delivery was made in cooperation with KPI Ocean Connect, with operational delivery in Singapore waters being carried in partnership with Global Energy.

Neste says that its MY Renewable Diesel is a solution for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in multiple sectors powered by diesel engines, such as in heavy transportation, mining and in construction.

Made from 100% renewable raw materials, Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a direct replacement to fossil diesel, suitable for all diesel engines, and its use is claimed to result in up to 90% reduced GHG emissions over its life cycle compared to fossil diesel. The GHG emission reduction varies depending on the region-specific legislation that provides the methodology for the calculations (e.g. EU RED II 2018/2001/EU for Europe and U.S. California LCFS for the U.S.), and the raw material mix used to manufacture the product for each market.

Neste says that its MY Renewable Diesel has a similar chemical composition to fossil diesel, it is a drop-in solution that can be used in all diesel-powered vessels without the need for additional investment or modifications to engines or fuel distribution infrastructure.

“This first supply of Neste MY Renewable Diesel to the marine sector in Asia-Pacific marks a significant milestone for the industry and demonstrates the versatility of the product across a wide range of applications where it can replace fossil diesel,” said Ee Pin Lee, head of commercial APAC, renewable products at Neste. “It is an effective solution for enabling the marine sector to be more sustainable.”

“We are proud to be industry first movers in sourcing and delivering renewable diesel for our clients, helping them reduce their carbon footprint and achieve their environmental goals,” said Jesper Sørensen, head of alternative fuels and carbon markets at KPI OceanConnect. “By working closely with Neste and Global Energy, we were able to offer a high-quality biofuel to our client, laying the groundwork for further fuel uptake and decarbonization progress. This successful delivery is a testament to how partnerships can help advance the industry’s green transition

“Partnering with Neste and KPI OceanConnect to supply renewable diesel to the marine sector in Singapore is an important step in helping our clients reduce their environmental impact,” said Chow Munee, group business manager at Global Energy. “By providing seamless and reliable delivery of renewable diesel with a Maple barge, we are supporting the industry’s transition without compromising operational efficiency. We’re proud to play a role in driving these crucial efforts within the maritime sector.”