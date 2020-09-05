  • News

Navy awards $41.9 million in Large Unmanned Surface Vessel study contracts

Written by Nick Blenkey
image description

The Naval Sea Systems Command has awarded six companies contracts totaling $41,985,112 for studies of a Large Unmanned Surface Vessel.

Each contract includes an option for engineering support. If all options were exercised, the cumulative value for all awards would be $59,476,146.

The companies awarded the contracts and the award amounts are as follows:

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Miss. – $7,000,000
Lockheed Martin Corp., Baltimore, Md. – $6,999,978
Bollinger Shipyards Lockport LLC, Lockport, La. – $6,996,832
Marinette Marine Corp., Marinette, Wis. – $6,999,783
Gibbs & Cox Inc., Arlington, Va. – $6,989,499
Austal USA LLC, Mobile, Ala. – $6,999,020

NAVSEA says the contracts were established in order to refine specifications and requirements for a Large Unmanned Surface Vessel and conduct reliability studies informed by industry partners with potential solutions prior to competition of a Detail Design and Construction contract.

“These studies contracts will allow the Navy to harvest the learning from our land- and sea-based prototyping efforts and work directly with industry to refine the requirements for an affordable, reliable, and effective Large Unmanned Surface Vessel and reduce risk for a future design and construction competition,” said Capt. Pete Small, program manager, Unmanned Maritime Systems (PMS 406), within the Program Executive Office, Unmanned and Small Combatants at Naval Sea Systems Command.

Categories: News Tags: , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES