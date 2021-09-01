Motor Services Hugo Stamp names Maxwell Illing engine sales manager

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Motor Services Hugo Stamp Inc. (MSHS Group) has promoted Maxwell Illing to engine sales manager.

In this new role, Illing will be responsible for driving nationwide strategy, performance, growth, and dealer development in the marine diesel engine and propulsion sales market from recreational watercraft to commercial marine markets for brands such as FPT North America, Moteurs Baudouin and Alamarin Jet.

Illing, who has more than 12 years of marine industry experience, joined Motor Services Hugo Stamp in Fort Lauderdale in 2019 as manager of its yacht department sales for the southeastern U.S. and the Caribbean.

“Max’s industry knowledge aligns with our growth strategy of cultivating new connections, expanding our service offerings, and delivering integrated solutions for our customers,” said MSHS Group CEO David Santamaria. “Max’s appreciation of engineering excellence and superior customer service is integral to establishing and expanding relationships with customers worldwide.”

Illing, who recently embarked on a national tour of the MSHS dealer network to build relationships and increase sales, will focus on serving the engine needs for all types of vessels, including niche marine markets like public ferries, commercial fishing, and military and defense applications, among others.

Illing earned his bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University in Marketing and Professional Sales.