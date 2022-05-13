Motor Services Hugo Stamp and Governor Control Systems rebrand as MSHS

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., based Motor Services Hugo Stamp and Governor Control Systems are rebranding as one entity named MSHS. The unification marks the next milestone in the company’s almost 40 year history.

Previously operating as separate entities, Governor Control Systems and Motor Services Hugo Stamp have been leaders in their respected fields and recognized worldwide for their technical expertise and turn-key solutions. Through the unification and rebranding, MSHS says it will provide greater value, achieved through operational efficiencies, process refinements and resource collaborations.

“After years of cooperation and synergy between the two companies, the time has come to unite them under one brand,” said David A. Santamaria, CEO of the newly unified MSHS. “Many of our customers’ power generation and propulsion systems require service for their engines and auxiliary equipment, as well as their control systems. Now they will benefit from one trusted partner to support their systems, thus offering a streamlined, integrated approach to service and support.”

MSHS will maintain its headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, where Motor Services Hugo Stamp and Governor Control Systems have shared facilities for nearly 40 years. Two locations in Louisiana and one in the state of Washington will continue to serve customers under the unified MSHS brand. All four locations provide access to one of the largest, in-stock original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts inventories in the northern hemisphere.

“MSHS has a long history of engineering excellence which, coupled with our commitment to the highest levels of service, has enabled us to establish strong relationships with the world’s leading brands as an authorized channel partner and service center,” said Lea E. Kellogg, CFO for the new MSHS. “Unifying as MSHS further strengthens these partnerships, while making it easier for all customers to do business with us.”

MSHS says design of its new logo “communicates MSHS’ customer commitment to ‘Keeping Business Moving Forward’” and is “a tribute to the impressive history of Motor Services Hugo Stamp and Governor Control Systems.”

“The logo invites viewers to see familiar elements of our history, such as an M for Motor Services or the subtle G outline for Governor Control,” said Randall J. Nunmaker, director of sales and marketing at MSHS. “But most importantly, the logo conveys our brand’s strength, commitment and the forward energy of our teams—the heroes and innovators who continue to serve our trusted partners and valued customers.”

From controls, actuation, safety and governor systems to new high-speed engine sales and high-, medium- and low-speed engine services and support, MSHS specializes in power generation and distribution solutions for all types of prime-movers (diesel, gas, and dual-fuel engines; hydro, gas, and steam turbines; as well as solar, battery, and other micro-grid solutions). MSHS is the largest Woodward Channel Partner in the Americas and provides clients with service and technical expertise from full-service workshops in the Gulf Coast, Pacific Northwest and South Florida.