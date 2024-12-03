MARAD awards $4.85M in Marine Highway Program grants

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) today awarded $4.85 million in United States Marine Highway Program (USMHP) grants to five marine highway The funding, which is sharply down on some previous years, aims to enhance the movement of goods along waterways while expanding existing waterborne freight services in Louisiana, Puerto Rico, Washington, and West Virginia.

“The Biden-Harris administration’s investments in the United States Marine Highway Program are helping move goods more quickly and efficiently, which is especially important given the current record demand for shipping,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With the funding announced today, we’re further modernizing operations at our ports and waterways, strengthening supply chains, and helping lower costs of essential goods for American families.”

The USMHP aims to expand the use of navigable waterways to relieve landside congestion, support new and more efficient transportation options, and enhance the performance of the surface transportation system. The program works with public and private stakeholders to achieve these goals.

“The USMHP offers a tremendous opportunity to increase waterborne transport by expanding the use of America’s navigable waters and integrating waterways into the nation’s surface transportation system,” said Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips. “Water-based transport is the most efficient, effective, and sustainable option.”

All Marine Highway Grants recipients must comply with “Build America, Buy America” provisions, which require the funds to be used to purchase American-made steel, building materials, and manufactured equipment. This will boost American manufacturing and strengthen U.S. supply chains.

The projects receiving funding are:

Alexandria, La.

The Central Louisiana Regional Port was awarded $2,524,977 for the procurement, delivery, and assembly of a 275-ton marine crane with an electric magnet and a 27.5-ton forklift. This equipment will enhance cargo handling capacities and support military logistics at the Alexandria-based port. The new cargo transloading equipment will enable the port to efficiently load and unload diverse cargoes, including steel sheets, aluminum billets, military equipment, agricultural products, containerized goods, and disaster response supplies. The project will also reduce carbon pollution by shifting cargo from truck and rail transport to more energy-efficient barging on Marine Highway Route M-49 and connecting routes in the Gulf of Mexico.

Vieques, Puerto Rico

The Puerto Rico Integrated Transportation Authority was awarded $711,491 to construct a new vehicle ramp at the Mosquito Terminal in Vieques. The ramp will support the safe and efficient loading and unloading of cargo on a new barge currently under construction. This project addresses the growing demand for Marine Highway transportation services, which are critical for the movement of consumer goods, construction materials, and agricultural products in the region. It also increases terminal capacity to handle higher cargo volumes along Marine Highway Route M-2.

Everett, Wash.

Osprey Logistics LLC was awarded $881,330 to purchase cargo handling equipment, including a wheel loader and fork attachments, critical to port operations. The project will expand terminal capacity to accommodate containers, heavy aggregates, and lumber, while enhancing the ability to handle logs. By increasing loading efficiency by up to 50% and reducing truck trips, this project supports the emerging Marine Highway Route M-5 in the Puget Sound region.

Vancouver, Wash.

Tidewater Barge Line Inc. was awarded $454,436 to support expanded barge service between its terminal in Vancouver, Wash., and the Port of Morrow, Ore. The grant will fund a low-emission container handler to divert more containerized municipal waste from highways to Marine Highway Route M-84. The equipment will enhance the company’s long-standing efforts to reduce emissions through viable waterborne transportation.

Follansbee, W.Va.

Empire Diversified Industries was awarded $277,766 to create a Master Plan for the Port of West Virginia in Follansbee, W.Va. The plan will prioritize infrastructure projects and adapt to evolving supply chain dynamics, including increased use of Marine Highway Routes M-70 and M-79. The project also focuses on shifting freight from trucks to barges, alleviating landside congestion, and producing alternative fuels to support zero-emission equipment in the future.