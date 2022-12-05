MAN Energy Solutions to restructure executive board

In changes to the executive board at MAN Energy Solutions SE, effective January 1. Dr. Gunnar Stiesch is to head the technology department, which was previously headed by CEO Dr. Uwe Lauber in a dual role. He will also join the board as the new chief technology officer. Previously, Stiesch, who has worked for the company in key R&D functions for almost 15 years, was the head of engine development.

Chief sales officer Wayne Jones OBE, is leaving the company to pursue new challenges and responsibility for sales will now be assumed by Lauber (who has headed sales in the past) in addition to his role as chairman of the board of management.

The company says that, while the overall size of the executive board remains unchanged, “the reassignment reflects the particular importance of the technology portfolio in the coming years for the development of the company into a solution provider for climate-friendly technologies.”

Stiesch, who holds a doctorate, with habilitation, from Leibniz University in Hannover, began his professional career in 2003 as a development engineer at MTU Friedrichshafen. In 2008, he took over as head of the development department in the four-stroke engine and exhaust aftertreatment division at the former MAN Diesel & Turbo before becoming overall head of the company’s engine development at the Augsburg and Copenhagen sites in 2017. He also holds a professorship at Leibniz University.

“MAN Energy Solutions has a clear strategy for the future that focuses on large-scale solutions for climate protection in shipping and industry,” said Gunnar Kilian, chairman of the supervisory board of MAN Energy Solutions. “I am therefore delighted to have Dr. Gunnar Stiesch join the executive board as an experienced developer and manager who has already successfully driven forward the employment of climate-friendly technologies in the company in the past.”

“Wayne Jones has played a key role in shaping the company in difficult times and has successfully further developed its market position,” added Kilian. “MAN Energy Solutions is on the home stretch to a new peak in order intake in 2022 — for this, for the successful cooperation and his tireless efforts over many years, the supervisory board extends its express thanks to him. We wish Wayne Jones all the best and every success in his future endeavors.”