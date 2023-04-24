Kodiak Enterprise fire: Unified command stands down

The unified command created in response to the fire aboard the fishing vessel Kodiak Enterprise was stood down Friday, April 21.

The fire broke out aboard the catcher processor around 3.20 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, April 8, while the 276 foot vessel was moored at owner Trident Seafoods’ facility on the Hylebos Waterway in Tacoma, Wash.

Although the fire was reported as extinguished by April 18, in the following days responders alternated between removing fuel and pockets of water, to maintain vessel stability. All of the diesel remaining aboard the vessel was successfully removed with no fuel spilled or sheening observed during defueling operations. Now that the pollution threat has been mitigated, the Unified Command has stood down.

The Unified Command comprised of @USCGPacificNW , @ecyseattle, @TacomaFire , @Puyallup_Tribe, and @tridentseafoods is pleased to announce that the fire is out on the F/V KODIAK ENTERPRISE. pic.twitter.com/rtGAYzSS1P — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) April 15, 2023

“This was a dangerous operation that could have resulted in loss of life, harm to the marine environment from the fuel onboard, or capsizing of the vessel,” said Cmdr. Kira Moody, the Coast Guard incident commander. “On behalf of the Unified Command, I share immense gratitude and appreciation for the responders from Tacoma Fire and Resolve Marine. Their steady and professional approach made this response a success.”

“We are thankful the fuel transfer was safe and efficient, and there was no diesel released,” said Alison Meyers, the state on scene coordinator from the Washington Department of Ecology. “I’d like to thank all the responders who put in a lot of hours during this extended incident. The coordination between all parties was key to getting this fire out and vessel defueled.”

“This has been an incredibly challenging time and we are grateful for the support and collaboration of all the agencies and parties in fighting the fire and stabilizing the vessel,” said Joe Bundrant, the CEO of Trident Seafoods. “We also appreciate the patience of the surrounding Tacoma community throughout the incident response. The Kodiak Enterprise is more than just a fishing vessel to the Trident family, especially to her crew.”

The Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the incident. The final disposition of the vessel has not been determined.