John Deere unveils two new marine engines

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has unveiled two new John Deere marine engines — the JD14 and JD18. With the addition of these engines, John Deere will be able to offer marine customers heavier duty cycles and a more comprehensive power range, from 298 up to 599 kW (400 up to 803 hp). Production is anticipated to begin in 2026.

“The vessels powered by our marine engines are part of hardworking, relentless commercial operations that need uncompromising power and reliability,” said Pierre Guyot, senior vice president of John Deere Power Systems. “With the JD14 and JD18 marine engines, we’re able to deliver high performance and excellent fuel efficiency while providing the rugged durability our marine engines have become known for in the industry. We’re thrilled to demonstrate our commitment to the marine industry through these new engines and to serve a new power class.”

The JD14 marine engine — well suited for passenger vessels, pilot boats, and various workboat and pleasurecraft applications — is a 13.6 liter, 6-cylinder engine with an anticipated power range from 298 up to 599 kW (400 up to 803 hp). The JD14 marine engine will feature a reduced package size compared to the John Deere 13.5 liter 6135SFM85.

The JD18 marine engine, aimed at marine customers in commercial fishing, passenger vessel, and tugboat markets has an 18.0 liter displacement and anticipated power levels from 410 up to 599 kW (550 up to 803 hp).

The JD18 engine will provide up to 522 kW (up to 700 hp) of uninterrupted power at the M1 rating and up to 599 kW (up to 803 hp) of power at the M2 rating. In addition to the M propulsion ratings, both the JD14 and JD18 engines will be available with variable-speed auxiliary and constant-speed auxiliary and generator ratings.

John Deere JD 18 marine engine

John Deere says that, to bring the JD14 and JD18 marine engines to market, it built upon its clean-sheet industrial Next Generation Engine architecture and prioritized customer value at every stage of the design process.

New and improved features include

A high-pressure common-rail (HPCR) fuel system to optimize fluid consumption and help boost fuel economy for commercial operations facing tightening margins.

A rear gear train that provides customers with up to two rear PTOs and capacity for auxiliary power.

An overhead camshaft design and hydraulic lash adjusters to achieve better valve fit and eliminate valve lash maintenance.

Higher duty cycle and up to a 500-hour extended fluid service interval, keeping vessels at work on the water longer.

The JD14 and JD18 marine engines will be IMO Tier 2, EPA Tier 3, and EU RCD II certified. They will also be compatible with renewable diesel fuel and biodiesel blends.

“John Deere is known for its iconic agriculture equipment, and our engines are designed to keep farmers’ equipment working hard in the fields,” explained Michael Lefebvre, manager – global marketing and product strategy. “People may not realize it, but commercial fishermen and farmers have a lot in common when it comes to their power needs, including heavy duty cycles, easy-to-service components, and optimized fuel economy. Using our industrial engines as a strong foundation, we are proud to bring these tough power solutions to the marine market and to offer even more value to our customers.”