Havfram Wind’s giant jack-up WTIV will be used for Hornsea 3 Written by Nick Blenkey









Ørsted has selected Havfram Wind, a subsidiary of Oslo-headquartered Havfram, to install turbines at its Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm off the U.K., starting fall 2026.

Havfram Wind will be utilizing one of its new built NG-20000X jack-up wind turbine installation vessels (WTIV) with a 3,250-ton crane.

According to designer NOV, the NG-20000X is the largest self-propelled installation jack-up on the market and is intended to future-proof high end installation works for wind turbines and XL monopile foundations.

Havfram Wind’s first NG-20000X is now under construction at the CIMC-Raffles shipyard in China. In addition to its 3,250-ton crane it features the latest battery hybrid drive train technology

Hornsea 3 will consist of up to 231 offshore wind turbines, located within a 696 square kilometer area, approximately 120 kilometers off the Norfolk coast and 160 kilometers off the Yorkshire coast. With a capacity of 2,852 MW, Hornsea 3 will be capable of producing enough low-cost, clean, renewable electricity to power over 3 million U.K. homes.

“Delivering an offshore wind farm of the size and scale of Hornsea 3 requires the development of strong, collaborative relationships with our contractor partners and the realization of new supply chain capacity,” said. Patrick Harnett, Ørsted’s vice president for execution programs. “We are therefore very excited to sign our first contract with Havfram, bringing a new cutting-edge vessel to the offshore wind market and taking the positive working relationship we have created during the procurement phase into execution. We now look forward to working together even more closely, sharing our combined knowledge and expertise to ensure the safe and high-quality delivery of the project.”

“The different construction phases of the Hornsea offshore wind development zone all represent record-breaking wind projects. The contribution of Havfram Wind to one of these giant projects proves our growing position in the market and the trust given to us by Ørsted,” said Havfram Wind CEO Even Larsen. “Ørsted has always had the first-mover position in the market. They have over time proven their excellence in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms. Their goal is to reach 30 GW installed offshore wind capacity by 2030, and we, at Havfram Wind, are proud to be able to contribute to such an ambitious target.”

“We are extremely thankful for getting the opportunity to prove our competence with a project like Hornsea 3,” said Martin Degen, commercial director and vice president of Havfram Wind. “We are confident that we have not only the right assets but also the team to fulfil such a large construction job. Hornsea 3 represents an important contribution to the rapidly growing renewable energy capacity in the U.K., the largest energy market in Europe. Becoming a main installation contractor for this project, is an important milestone for us as a company and of great importance for our growth.”