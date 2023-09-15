Grounded expedition ship pulled free

Passengers and crew aboard the grounded expedition ship Ocean Explorer did not, after all, have to wait for the Danish inspection ship Knud Rasmussen to arrive to free the vessel from the Greeland fjord where it had been grounded since Monday. Yesterday, the Greenland Institute of Natural Resources’ fisheries research vessel Tarajoq made a second, successful, attempt and pulled the cruise vessel free.

The 104-meter long, ice class PC6, expedition cruise ship has 206 people on board. All are reported safe.

Tarajoq [Photo: Greenland Institute of Natural Resources]

The remote location of the grounding, 660 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle, complicated the challenges of the response to the grounded expedition ship. Fortunately, the Tarajoq had the muscle to do the job. Built by Spain’s Astilleros Balenciaga, it is based on an Arctic trawler design.

“We are proud that our skilled crew on Tarajoq were able to pull the ship free,” said Josephine Nymand, director of Greenland Institute of Natural Resources.

The Ocean Explorer will now sail to a port designated by the Danish Maritime Administration. Until it gets there it will be monitored by the Danish Arctic Command.

“Arctic Command is responsible for the safety of the sea around Greenland. Until OCEAN EXPLORER has progressed safely, we are therefore following the situation closely,” said Captain Brian Jensen, head of the Arctic Command.

Vessel owner Sunstone Ships released the following statement:

“On Thursday early morning the Ocean Explorer was successfully pulled of the grounding in the East Greenland Fjord. This was done based on a pull from the vessel Tarajoq and the vessel’s own power. There have not been any injuries to any person onboard, no pollution of the environment and no breach of the hull.

“We would like to thank the management of Grønlands Naturinstitut, and the entire crew on their vessel Tarajoq for being open and willing to enter into an agreement with SunStone for the support of the Ocean Explorer. The agreement was made very efficiently, and the Tarajoq was on location within two days of the grounding.

“We do also like to thank other expedition cruise vessels in the vicinity, from Quark Expedition, Silver Sea and Hurtigruten, who all reached out and offered their assistance, which however, was not needed.

“SunStone had also arranged additional tug assistance in case it was needed, however, this has now been canceled.

“We would like to thank our charterer Aurora Expeditions as well as all their passengers for an excellent cooperation in this unexpected and difficult circumstance.

“We would also like to thank our technical manager of the vessel, Anglo Eastern Cruise Management, Miami who has worked 24/7 in getting this grounding resolved successfully, without any harm to persons onboard or the environment.

“The vessel and its passengers will now be positioned to a port where the vessel’s bottom damages can be assessed, and the passengers will be taken to a port from which they can be flown back home.”