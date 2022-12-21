FureBear newbuilds will have Svanehøj electric pumps

The recent agreement by the Furebear joint venture to construct eight 17,999 dwt LNG/LBG-fueled ice class 1A chemical & product tankers is good news for marine pump specialist Svanehøj. It has booked an order to supply 14 electric deepwell cargo pumps for each of the first seven of the eight tankers— a total of 98 pumps. They will be deivered to the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou, where the new vessels will be built between 2023 and 2025.

For Svanehøj, the order wraps up a remarkable 2022 in which Svanehøj Danmark has seen revenue reach an all-time high, with a growth of around 70%. At the same time, Svanehøj has maintained an exceptionally high order intake of more than DKK 700 million (around $100 million). During the year, the staff has grown from 180 employees to over 290.

FureBear is a joint venture between Canada’s Algoma Central Corporation and Donsö, Sweden, based Furetank. The FureBear vessels will be built to the same design as the tankers in Furetank’s Vinga series, which have achieved the best EEDI score in their segment worldwide so far. The Vinga design was developed by Furetank in close collaboration with FKAB Marine Design and several onboard system suppliers, including Svanehøj.

By installing Svanehøj’s electric DL pump system, Furetank has reduced fuel consumption during cargo discharge operations by around 25% compared to other vessels. The Vinga vessels are fully equipped to operate the cargo pumps with 6.6 kV high voltage shore power. This will reduce emissions even further as soon as ports offer shore power facilities. In addition, electric cargo pumps help to reduce noise on board and in the port area. Furetank’s decibel measurements show that the audible sound onboard the Vinga series vessels is reduced by 73-85% during cargo operations compared to tankers of older designs.

“With the Vinga series, Furetank has developed a ship design that sets new standards for energy-efficient tankers,” says Lars Bo Kirkegaard, sales director, energy, Svanehøj. “For Svanehøj as a supplier, it is an excellent case because our electric cargo pumps are among the solutions for a ship design that will be an inspiration to many of those who invest in newbuilds or retrofits in the coming years.”