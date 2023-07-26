FMD in teaming deal with Australia’s Marand

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, is teaming with Marand Precision Engineering (Marand) to expand its best-in-class marine technologies, OEM products, and service solutions to marine defense customers in Australia. Under the terms of the long-term agreement with FMD, Marand will manufacture and service components, as well as providing integrated solutions for FMD’s global customer base.

“Our collaboration with Marand positions us to support the sale, design, and manufacture of specialized components for the Royal Australian Navy’s future programs while also giving Marand access to our highly trained field service technicians and service centers,” said FMD CEO George Whittier. “All our customers benefit from this arrangement.”

Fairbanks Morse Defense has over 80 years of working with the U.S. Navy on its nuclear projects. The new partnership will allow the Australian market to take advantage of FMD’s expertise and experience as the AUKUS agreement sees Australia’s own new nuclear submarine program develop.

“This collaboration combines the expertise of two highly respected defense contractors, giving our customers worldwide access to an even broader range of manufacturing and engineering solutions,” said Stuart Lindley, future business and strategy for Marand Defence. “We’re looking forward to working with Fairbanks Morse Defense and expanding our ability to serve customers globally.”

Based in Victoria, Australia, Marand has established itself as a global provider of precision-engineered solutions for the defense industry.