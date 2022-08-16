Fairbanks Morse Defense expands unmanned marine vehicle capabilities

Beloit, Wis., based Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline), continues to expand its offerings, including its capabilities to serve unmanned marine vehicles (UXV).

It has entered a licensing agreement with DECK Marine Systems, an Estonian based developer of innovative systems to deploy and recover vessels and sensors.

Through the agreement, FMD and DECK will co-develop an intelligent launch and recovery system (LARS) for use with UXVs and FMD will have an exclusive license to sell and service DECK’s LARS, instrument deployment units (IDUs) and winches in the U.S., Canadian, Australian and U.K. government markets.

“As the Navy develops and tests more unmanned vehicle technologies, FMD remains committed to providing the capabilities and support necessary for expanding the reach and scope of our fleet,” said Jay McFadyen, FMD’s chief commercial officer. “The expanded capabilities offered through our licensing agreement with DECK Marine Systems, combined with our existing products and services from our Welin Lambie business unit, strengthens our ability to help propel U.S. maritime defense into the future.”

Through the agreement, DECK will have access to FMD’s global network of highly trained field service technicians, along with a wide range of marine technologies, OEM products and turnkey services through the defense contractor’s six strategically located service centers. DECK will also work through FMD’s customer-focused Regional Account Managers to expand its presence among marine defense customers.

“Precision and durability are essential for maritime military success, and we believe that makes DECK’s proven technology solutions an ideal fit to support the Navy’s UXV programs,” said Dmitri Jekimov, DECK Marine Systems CEO. “We look forward to working with FMD to expand our presence and capabilities to serve more military marine markets.”