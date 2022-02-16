Digital products veteran joins ABS leadership team

ABS has appointed Paul Sells to lead its global digital solutions development.

A digital products veteran who holds several patents, Sells joins ABS from Mira Labs, Inc., where he was vice president of customer experience. He also served in the U.S. Navy, where he was a Lead Petty Officer. Sells graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and received a Master of Business Administration from the College of William and Mary.

“Paul joins our team to continue building on ABS’ strong track record of digital innovation to support our clients in all aspects of their business: improved safety, operational excellence, and sustainability,” said Christopher Wiernicki, ABS chairman, president and chief executive officer, adding that, as global head of digital solutions at ABS, Sells will oversee the delivery of competitive solutions to support compliance, sustainability and operational goals.

“I have a strong passion for product design and customer experience. I believe our industry is ready to step up and see digital as no longer a nice-to-have, but a necessity,” said Sells. “And it’s my obligation to see that our clients are equipped with the right solutions to adapt to this new normal—one that places a focus on sustainability and the health of our environment.”

ABS My Digital Fleet and ABS Group’s Nautical Systems offer a complementary portfolio of fleet and risk management digital capabilities for the marine and offshore industries.