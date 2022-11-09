Detyens wins $22 million Military Sealift Command contract

Detyens Shipyards Inc., North Charleston, S.C., has been awarded a $21,007,304 contract (N3220523C4017) for a 91-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul/drydocking availability of the Military Sealift Command‘s Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196).

The contract includes a base period and four options that, if exercised would bring its cumulative value to $22,090,004.

Work will be performed in North Charleston beginning May 18, 2023, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 12, 2023.

Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $21,007,304 are obligated for fiscal year 2023 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year.

The contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and three offers received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.