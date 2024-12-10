Damen Naval signs key Colombian frigate program contract

A project that will see Colombian shipbuilder COTECMAR construct the first frigate to be built in Colombia is moving right along. As we reported earlier, the Colombian frigate (formally described as the Plataforma Estratégica de Superficie (PES) – Strategic Surface Platform), will be based on Damen’s SIGMA 10514 model.

Following a successful design study contract with COTECMAR, Damen Naval signed a contract for the delivery of engineering, technical support and the shipbuilding materials and equipment for the first frigate in August 2024.

Lloyd’s Register has been involved with the Colombian project since the end of 2022 and has been contracted to execute the full plan approval in the project execution phase. It has now signed a contract with Damen Naval that moves the project a further step forward.

“This project allows Damen Naval, as a trusted partner, to enable COTECMAR, the Colombian Navy and the Colombian maritime industry to construct a frigate locally for the first time. In this way, it contributes to a strong, self-sufficient defense industry in Colombia,” says Damen Naval project director Jasper Oreel. “Our partnership with Lloyd’s Register will help ensure that the vessel will live up to a modern-day safety standard.”

The PES design is based on the successful Damen Naval SIGMA 10514 series, which has previously been built for Indonesia and Mexico. The SIGMA 10514 offers versatility and combat capability and the PES variant is customized to meet Colombia’s specific requirements.

“Lloyd’s Register will assess the design and provide support to maximize the safety and assurance of the vessel”, says Yorick Spoelstra, business development manager, navy, at Lloyd’s Register “Lloyd’s is very proud to be part of this project, building further on our longstanding relationship with Damen Naval”.

The Colombian frigate will have a length of 107 meters and a beam of 14 meters. The first is scheduled to be delivered to the Colombian Navy in 2030.