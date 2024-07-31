Crowley takes delivery of Progress, largest-yet U.S.-flag LNG bunker barge

Crowley has taken delivery of the LNG bunker barge Progress from Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, Sturgeon Bay, Wis. At 12,000 cubic meters capacity and with a length of 430 feet, it is the largest Jones Act compliant LNG bunker barge thus far built.

The Progress will be operated by Crowley under long term charter to Shell NA LNG LLC and will expand shipowners’ access to LNG at the Port of Savannah, Ga., on final commissioning there this month.

“The Progress LNG bunker barge sets a new standard for quality and capability to serve the energy needs of the shipping industry,” said James C. Fowler, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Shipping. “LNG offers a safe and reliable solution for ocean carriers that advances the transition to lower emissions. We congratulate the people whose dedication and hard work in designing and building this world-class vessel allowed us to reach this milestone for the U.S. industry and our customers.”

Designed by Crowley’s engineering services group and featuring two 6,000 cubic meter bilobe Type C tanks designed to transport LNG at -163°C, the Progress features technologies that include capability developed by Shell and Crowley’s engineering services group to flexibly deliver LNG to various types of LNG containment systems.

“Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding continues to be an industry leader in building LNG bunkering barges. We take tremendous pride in seeing another FBS-built vessel leave Sturgeon Bay to its new operational home port. I am proud of the work of our entire Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding team,” said Jan Allman, vice president and general manager of Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding.

LNG is the lowest carbon fuel currently available to shipping at scale, emitting up to 23% less greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (well-to-wake) compared to very/ultra low sulfur fuel oil.