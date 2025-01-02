Crowley acquires mooring services provider Main Line

Crowley reports that it has expanded its harbor services capabilities through the acquisition of Main Line Inc., a vessel mooring company based in Seattle, effective Jan. 1.

Crowley says that the addition of Main Line will provide Crowley customers calling on the ports of Seattle and Tacoma, Wash., with a comprehensive solution for their vessel mooring and ship assist needs.

Main Line is a longtime provider of vessel mooring services in the Pacific Northwest for ship operators who value safe and dependable mooring service. Main Line staff members are transitioning to Crowley as part of the asset purchase agreement. Terms were not disclosed.

“For decades, our customers have put their trust in Crowley to ensure their vessels arrive and depart ports safety and reliably,” said James C. Fowler, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Shipping. “The addition of vessel mooring to our harbor services product offering ensures the highest levels of coordination between the critical services of vessel mooring and ship assist. As a result, Crowley customers can have even more confidence their vessels will be docked and sailed without delay or incident.”