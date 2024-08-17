Conrad Shipyard awarded $18.2 million YRBM contract mod

Within two-weeks of celebrating a First of Class Recognition ceremony for YRBM-57, the first in a new class of yard, repair, berthing, messing (YRBM) vessels, Conrad Shipyard,Morgan City, La., has been awarded an $18,185,672 firm-fixed-price contract modification covering the detail design and construction of one additional YRBM with delivery to Norfolk, Va.

Work will be performed in Amelia, La., and is expected to be completed by June 2026.

FY 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,185,672 will be obligated at time of award which will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

The YRBM vessels serve as pierside living accommodations for U.S. Navy sailors. With a as a 151-foot, 4-inch by 49-foot, 4-inch by 14-foot footprint, they are capable of berthing 199 mixed gender personnel, provides messing for 300 personnel, and includes spaces for medical offices, classrooms, workspaces, laundry rooms, storerooms, and lounge areas.

Conrad Shipyard launched the first vessel in the series in August 2023,